Three died during cleaning of septic tank in Birbhum, two laborers including the owner fell one after the other as soon as the manhole opened

Birbhum, Mukesh Tiwari. Hazratpur of Kankadtala police station area of ​​Birbhum district killed three while cleaning septic tank. After the efforts of the fire department and the police till late night, after removing the dead bodies of the three from the septic tank, the police sent the dead bodies to Siudi Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, there was a stir in the area till late night regarding the incident. Police have identified the deceased as landlord Sanatan Dhibar (49), laborer Swapan Badyakar (46), Amrit Badyakar (32). The dead include the owner of the house and two laborers engaged in cleaning work.

how did the accident happen

In relation to the incident, the police and the local people told that this painful accident took place on late Saturday evening, in which three people lost their lives. The incident is of Hazratpur village in Birbhum district. It is being told that the accident happened when two laborers including the owner opened the manhole to clean the septic tank of the toilet in the house of Sanatan Dhibar of Hazratpur village. As soon as the manhole opened, construction worker Swapan Badyakar fainted and fell into the chamber. Seeing them, the owner of the house Sanatan Dhibar also fell down. After this, when he lit the torch, Amrit Badyakar, the assistant worker of the laborer engaged in the construction work, also fell in the chamber while taking him out. Before he could understand anything, it became strange that one after the other all three people fell into the septic tank and died.

weeds in the area

The local people were shocked by the news of the painful accident. There was mourning in the area. Information was given to the police administration including the fire department. DSP Motasim Akhtar, Dubrajpur Circle Inspector Madhavchandra Mandal, OC of the local police station reached the spot with heavy police force. Meanwhile, people from the fire department came and recovered the dead bodies after hours of effort. After this he was taken to the local Nakdakonda Block Primary Health Center. Where the doctors declared all three dead. According to sources, the police sent the dead bodies from there to Siudi Sadar Hospital for postmortem. After this accident, mourning spread in the area. Both the laborers are also said to be local. Fire department officials say that all three must have died due to suffocation due to toxic gas in the septic tank.

West Bengal: BJYM calls for 12-hour strike after party worker’s murder, security beefed up