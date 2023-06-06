Three forest personnel including ranger caught drunk in Bagaha, lodged FIR and sent to jail

Garden. Police of Naurangia police station in West Champaran district arrested three forest personnel, including a ranger of the forest department, on Tuesday near Madanpur Mod for being drunk. Among them, ranger officer of Madanpur forest area Umesh Kumar, forester Sujit Paswan and guard Brijesh have been arrested. He was arrested while returning to Bihar after drinking alcohol from Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, in this case the police have registered an FIR and sent everyone to jail.

Police had received information

In relation to the incident, it is said that Naurangia police station had received information that the forest workers of their area go to the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh to drink alcohol and do duty while intoxicated. After this, the police started an intensive investigation campaign near Madanpur turn to arrest the alcoholics. During this, the police arrested three personnel of the Forest Department for being drunk. Police has started taking further action. Regarding this matter, SHO Rajesh of Naurangia police station informed over the phone that an FIR has been lodged against the ranger officer. Forest personnel have been sent to jail.

Liquor prohibition law is applicable in Bihar

While entering Bihar after drinking alcohol, the Forest Officer and his three forest personnel have been arrested by the police of Naurangiya police station in Bagaha, Bihar. After this arrest, there has been a stir among the forest personnel. The case pertains to the Naurangia police station area of ​​Bagaha, which is adjacent to the border of Uttar Pradesh. Let us tell you that the liquor ban law is applicable in Bihar in 2016. Regarding this, CM Nitish Kumar had administered an oath to everyone not to drink alcohol.