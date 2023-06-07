Three furniture shops caught fire due to short circuit in Patna, one lakh rupees in cash and goods worth lakhs burnt to ashes

A massive fire broke out in three furniture shops due to short circuit near Ramnagari located in Paras Garden under Rajiv Nagar police station area of ​​Patna. The flames were so strong that there was a stampede in the surrounding area. The incident is of Wednesday late evening. As soon as the information was received, about seven fire tenders reached the spot. Where the fire was controlled after hours of effort.

Rs 1.20 lakh cash burnt to ashes

In this incident of fire, before the fire was extinguished by the fire brigade, Rs 1.20 lakh cash kept in the shop was burnt to ashes and furniture worth three to four lakh rupees was burnt. The SHO of Rajeev Nagar police station told that the furniture shop was on fire. But the fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

Furniture work was being done in a shanty shop

According to the information received, three shanty shops I was doing the work of making furniture. Meanwhile, due to short circuit, the furniture’s kunni caught fire and soon the hut caught fire. Seeing the flames, all the staff came out. Due to the fire, there was chaos on the spot for hours. According to the information, goods worth about three to four lakh rupees have been burnt to ashes.

