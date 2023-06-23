Three including Godda MP Nishikant Dubey acquitted in code of conduct violation, hearing held in Dumka’s MP-MLA court

MP-MLA court of Dumka ideal election code of conduct violation In a case of BJP’s Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar MLA Narayan Das and former BJP district president Diwakar Prasad Gupta in Deoghar itself were acquitted due to lack of evidence. This decision was pronounced on Friday i.e. today in the court of Dumka’s Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate cum MP MLA Court Special Judge Jitendra Ram.

acquitted for lack of evidence

The court acquitted MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar MLA Narayan Das and former District President Diwakar Prasad Gupta after hearing arguments from both the sides in Jasidih police station case number 213/2019 (GR case number 903/2021) for lack of evidence. decided to do. Advocate Manoj Kumar Sah appeared on his behalf and participated in the debate.

What did advocate Manoj Kumar Sah say

According to advocate Manoj Kumar Sah, Godda MP and BJP candidate Dr. Nishikant Dubey, BJP MLA from Godda, on the written application of former sub-divisional officer of Deoghar, Vishal Sagar, at Jasidih police station in Deoghar district regarding violation of model code of conduct during Lok Sabha elections in the year 2019. Case number 213/2019 was registered against Narayan Das and former BJP district president Diwakar Gupta under various sections.

In the registered FIR, the three accused, including the BJP candidate cum MP from Godda, were accused of attending a feast organized at the Durga temple premises in Koyridih village of Jasidih police station area on April 11, 2019, during the last Lok Sabha elections. In this case all three were acquitted by the court due to lack of evidence.

