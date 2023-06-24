Three killed, five injured in building collapse in Jamnagar

Jamnagar / Ahmedabad, 23 June (Hindustan Times). Three people were killed and five others injured in the collapse of a three-storey housing board building in Sadhna Colony, Jamnagar. The work of removing the debris of the building is still going on, in which some other people are feared to be buried. There were 6 flats in the three storey building. The building is about 25 to 30 years old. The dead include Mittalben Sadia (35), Jaipal Sadia (35), Shivraj Sadia (4). The names of the injured include Kanchanben Joisher, Parulben Joisher, Hitanshi Jaipal, Deviben and Rajubhai Ghelabhai.

House number M-69 of the Housing Board of Sadhna Colony area of ​​Jamnagar collapsed with the sound of an explosion on Friday evening. In this block, a total of 6 flats were razed by mixing 3 floors according to 2 flats on one floor. On getting information about the incident, fire brigade personnel including 108 emergency ambulance service reached the spot. The debris of the house is being removed from the JCB machine. Many high officials of the administration have also reached the spot.

According to the eyewitnesses of the incident, the house collapsed with a loud noise at around 5 pm. A cloud of dust spread all around. People lived in 6 flats of the building. There is information about the presence of many people in the house at the time of the accident. On getting information about the incident, Jamnagar MP Poonam Madam, MLA Divyesh Akbari, MLA Rivaba Jadeja, Mayor Binaben Kothari, police and administration officials reached the spot.