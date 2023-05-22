Three killed in firecracker making blast at Bajbuj in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas

Kolkata, 22 May (Hindustan). Three people were killed in a blast at a house allegedly during the making of crackers in West Bengal’s Bajbuj area of ​​South 24 Parganas late on Sunday night. There is also a minor among the dead. Two people have been identified. Their names are Pampa Hati and Jayshree Hati. Both were daughters-in-law of this house. It may be noted that 12 people were killed in a similar blast in Egra in East Medinipur district of the state.

The explosion took place on the second floor of a two-storey house at Nandrampur Daspada in Bajpaj area. A fire broke out after the explosion. The local people tried to extinguish the fire by pouring water. The road to reach here is narrow. On receiving the information, two fire engines of the fire department had to struggle a lot because of this.

At this time (Monday morning), a large number of police teams are present on the spot. Local people have claimed in front of the cameras that Tubdi bombs (firecrackers) were made in this house. They heard a loud explosion in the night. Due to this, the tin roof has been blown away and the part of the ladder has been burnt to ashes.

TK Dutt, DFO of South 24 Parganas, says that till now the proof of making firecrackers has not been found here. there was a fire. Three people were trapped in the flames. He died of burns. The forensic team will investigate later this afternoon. Then it would be clear whether crackers were being made here or not. On the other hand, a source in the local police station said that some evidence of collecting explosives has been found from inside the house. Crackers are made in many nearby houses.