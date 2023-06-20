Three middle-aged people living alone in Patna died, people called the police after the smell from the closed room

Patna. The bodies of three middle-aged people have been found in closed rooms in different areas of the capital Patna. All three lived alone apart from their families. Even the people living nearby did not know about the death of all three. When his dead body started stinking, people got apprehensive and informed the police. When the police opened the room, it was found that he was no more. Two cases are from Kankarbagh area of ​​Patna and one is from Patna City.

living apart from family

Two dead bodies were found on different days in Patna’s PC Colony. When the truth of his personal life came to the fore after the dead bodies were found, the people from the police as well as the people around him were shocked. The two people who died in PC Colony were ill and were living separately from their wives and children. At the same time, the dead body of a middle-aged man has also been found in Patna City. He was also living separately from the family.

dead body sent for postmortem

The body of 58-year-old Subhash Prasad, who lives in Jajak Toli area of ​​Chowk police station area of ​​Patna City, has been recovered by the police from his room. The police has sent his dead body to Nalanda Medical College for post-mortem. The police is probing the matter. Police Station President Gaurishankar Gupta told that the dead body is about three days old. Due to the foul smell emanating from the dead body, the neighbors informed the police about the incident. Prima facie there is a possibility of death of the deceased due to illness. The cause of death will be known when the post mortem report comes.

called the son

Similarly, 55-year-old Gurugu Sharan, a resident of Sector D, PC Colony, lived alone in a rented house. He was running ill for a long time. The wife of Gurugu Sharan, a resident of Bihariganj in Madhepura, lived in Boring Road. The landlord informed the police when his room smelled bad. The dead body was found lying on the bed in the room itself. He lived in this house for the last two years. He used to work in a private company. According to the police, during investigation it was found that Gurugu Sharan, a resident of PC Colony Sector D, had called his son on last Friday. Son lives in Bangalore.

was mentally ill

Sanjay Singh, 48, was living alone in Sector E of PC Colony. SHO Ravi Shankar Singh said that Sanjay was mentally unwell. His wife was living separately for three years. He himself lived on the third floor while the rent was charged below. Sanjay had died three to four days ago, but no one came to know. The tenants informed the police about the foul smell. Police broke the room and took out the dead body.