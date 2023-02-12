Three missing extreme sportsmen found on Sakhalin

On Sakhalin, they found three residents of Uglegorsk, who disappeared the day before while riding snowmobiles. About it “RIA News” On February 12, the acting mayor of the municipality Fedor Filin announced.

Earlier, local media reported that in the Uglegorsk region on Saturday morning, February 11, three people, including a 15-year-old teenager, drove on two snowmobiles to the area of ​​Cape Lamanon and disappeared.

Volunteers, employees of the municipal department for civil defense and emergency situations (GO and Emergencies), as well as rescuers on a helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, were engaged in their search.

“People are alive and well. They didn’t need medical help,” said Filin.

According to information from local social networks, among those found were a father and son, who already fell into a similar situation in 2017 – they left on a snowmobile and spent several days in a winter hut.

On January 10, four men who disappeared on New Year’s holidays were found alive in Gorny Altai. This was reported to Izvestia by a source.

On January 2, they drove out on two Polaris snowmobiles from the livestock camp in the Chankyr tract to the area of ​​Lake Anchigar, which is two to three hours away. Their return to the parking lot was scheduled for January 3, but the men did not return at the appointed time and did not get in touch.

