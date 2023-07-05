Three mutilated bodies found from railway track in Gaya, one child among dead

Went. There is information that three dead bodies have been found on the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay-Gaya railway section. The first incident is near Paraiya railway station. A chopped body of a one-year-old child along with a 35-year-old man was found here on the railway track late on Tuesday night. The railway police was engaged in the investigation regarding these two dead bodies that on Wednesday morning, the chopped dead body of another person was found on the down track of Gaya-DDU railway section. All the three bodies have been sent to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Both dead bodies found near pole number 485

Regarding the incident, it is said that both must have died due to being hit by the train. When the passengers of the other train were going from one platform to another, they saw both the dead bodies. He saw that a mutilated body was lying on the side of the platform on the down main line. After seeing the dead body, the passengers immediately informed the railway personnel about it. As soon as the information about the dead body was received, the RPF reached the spot and recovered the body. It has been told by the RPF that both the bodies have been recovered from near pole number 485. Both the dead bodies could not be identified. The death of the 35-year-old youth and the child is not clear whether it is a suicide or an accident.

A dead body was also found on the down track

On the other hand, on Wednesday morning, the chopped dead body of another person was found on the down track of Gaya-DDU railway section. As soon as the news of the dead body was received on the railway track, a crowd of nearby villagers gathered. The dead body could not be identified. Regarding the incident, Paraiya Station Master Yogesh Sinha told that the information about the dead body was first given to the Railway Police. Whether the death occurred after falling from the train or the dead body was thrown on the track after the murder is a matter of police investigation. At present, the identity of the three dead bodies has not been established yet.