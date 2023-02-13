Three people died in an accident in the Krasnodar Territory

In Armavir (Krasnodar Territory) there was an accident, which killed three people. On Monday, February 13, reports the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the region.

On the FAD “Kavkaz” highway, the driver of a Kia car skidded into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a KamAZ truck driven by a 60-year-old man.

As a result of the accident, the driver and two passengers of the Kia died on the spot.

“Now employees of the State traffic inspectorate are working at the scene of the accident, the identities of the dead and all the circumstances of the incident are being established,” the department’s Telegram channel says.

Earlier that day, in the Ishimsky district of the Tyumen region, two people were killed and another was injured as a result of a collision between a car and a truck. According to preliminary data, the 45-year-old driver of a Chery car drove into the oncoming lane and crashed into a Scania heavy truck.

