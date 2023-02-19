Three points the US will have to learn from Putin’s address – DOS

February 19, 2023, 12:05 – BLiTZ – News

Political observer Andrei Perla shared his opinion on the forthcoming message of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly, which is scheduled for February 21. It is reported by “Tsargrad”.

Andrei Perla noted that in his speech, the Russian president will sum up the results of the special operation in Ukraine, which are currently available, and also consider measures to support the families of the participants in the special operation. In addition, the observer believes that one of the topics of the upcoming speech will be the opposition of the Russian people to the West.

The material reports that during the speech of Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden plans to pay a visit to Poland. Andrey Perla notes that the purpose of the visit of the head of the White House will be an attempt to “put pressure” on European leaders to tighten the anti-Russian policy of Western countries.

Andrey Perla also named three points that are most likely to be heard in Vladimir Putin’s February 21 speech. First, most likely, the Russian leader will outline the need for even greater rallying of the Russian people and Russian society. Secondly, we should expect his assessment of the impact of anti-Russian sanctions.

The last point that the observer highlights concerns the conclusion of peace. Andrei Perla believes that we are unlikely to hear a statement about the conclusion of “a certain peace.”

Earlier, political scientist Natalia Eliseeva named four key points from the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.