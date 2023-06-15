Three prisoners absconded from the middle of the road in Patna, police team was taking them for appearance in civil court

Patna. There is news of three prisoners absconding together from police custody in the capital Patna. This incident happened near BN College on Thursday. All the three prisoners escaped from the prisoner van stuck in the jam. It is being told that in order to escape, the prisoners put flag balm in the eyes of constable Umesh Bind and pushed him away. Constable Umesh Bind fell from the vehicle after being pushed and one of his hands was also broken.

Prisoner ran away after pushing the police

The matter is of Patna Civil Court. The prisoner was brought for hearing in the court. Meanwhile, the prisoner escaped by dodging the police. According to the police, three prisoners were brought from Phulwari Sharif Jail for production in Patna Civil Court. One of the prisoners put Zandu Balm in the eye of the soldier, due to which the eye started burning and taking advantage of that he ran away. During this, the constable tried his best to stop him from running away. During the scuffle, the soldiers were also injured. The name of the prisoner is being told as Sonu, Neeraj Chaudhary and Sonu. Town DSP has reached the spot along with Pirbahor police station. The case of a criminal absconding by jumping over the wall of the convent school located next to the court has come to the fore.

Police accepted its negligence

Regarding the incident, Town DSP Ashok Kumar informed that 5 police personnel had gone from Phulwari Jail with 43 prisoners. To produce in honorable manner. As soon as the bus reached in front of BN College in Ashok Rajpath, there was a road jam, there was a fight between bike and e-rickshaw drivers in front of the bus. To rescue him, two policemen got down from the bus, taking advantage of getting down, three prisoners ran away. He said that despite this I accept the negligence of the police, they should not have got off the bus. Both the prisoners were lodged in the jail, both were arrested in the Arms Act case.