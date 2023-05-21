Three projects of the capital are hanging due to lack of land, people are not getting benefits

Ranchi. Railway has constructed an underpass near Mekan. But, the work of constructing the approach road has been stalled for the last four years. Because of this people are not getting the benefit of the underpass. The approach road and bridge have been constructed from the front of the DPS school to the underpass. But, in the opposite direction, a parallel approach road is to be constructed from the underpass to the Dibdih crossing line. Its work has stopped. For this, 425 meter long land has been sought from Mekan for the approach road. Whereas, 465 meter long land of railway will be taken for road construction. A total of 890 meter long road is to be constructed.

Mekan: Railway underpass built, but no approach road

Here, DRM Pradeep Gupta told that the underpass is ready. Encroachment was also removed by the Railways. About 25 houses were demolished. He said that his work has been completed by the Railways. But, the land is not being given by MECAN for the approach road leading to the underpass. Because of this people are not getting the benefit of it. At the same time, Mecan says that a file has been sent to the Ministry of Steel in this matter. Appropriate action will be taken as soon as approval is received from there. It may be known that due to the construction of the approach road, vehicles will not need to go through the railway crossing to go from Dibdih to Doranda.

Road leading to CUJ not built in 13 years

Going to Central University Manatu has become risky. Four days ago, a woman engineer had died due to a car accident on this road. This two km long road could not be constructed even in 13 years. Tender was issued five years ago for the construction of the road, but due to the high amount of land acquisition, it could not be constructed. At that time the cost of construction was coming to about five crores and the amount spent on land acquisition was more than 15 times of the construction. Later, the government again moved forward in the direction of construction. At present, the amount for land acquisition is estimated to be about eight times more than for construction. This plan is hanging due to land.

piska rob work stalled

NH-23 has become four-lane, but the situation near Piska railway crossing is still bad. NHAI has finalized the tender and given the work to the contractor a year ago to build ROB (Rail Overbridge) here, but the work is stuck due to non-availability of land. Due to this, vehicles keep getting stuck at the railway crossing here everyday. The land has to be made available by the District Land Acquisition Office, but the land has not been made available completely. There is a project to make ROB here for years, but it is not being completed.