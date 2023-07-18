Three teenagers arrested for torturing autistic youth

Kolkata, Vikas Kumar Gupta: The police of Tollygunge police station have arrested three teenagers for torturing a 22-year-old autistic youth living in Chetla Central Road area of ​​South Kolkata. Their age is between 15 to 17 years. The minor juveniles who were caught were asking the victim youth to dance openly on the road on Sunday evening. On the young man’s refusal, the accused surrounded him and beat him fiercely. Due to which the victim had a serious injury on his head. The relatives of the victim had lodged a written complaint at the local Tollygunge police station.

Identification of the three accused for taking the statement of the victim youth

Taking immediate action after this complaint, the police of Tollygunge police station started investigating the matter. After interrogating the auto drivers and other people living near the crime scene, the police caught three teenagers from the area involved in the case. Police say that since all the three accused are minors, they have been handed over to their families.

Will be produced in the Juvenile Justice Board today

Their families have been asked to present their sons in the Juvenile Justice Board today. The police will take further action according to the order given by the court. Significantly, the victim, a 22-year-old youth living in Chetla Central Road area, is a victim of 70% autism. He lives with his parents in Chetla Central Road. He goes for walking every morning and evening. It is alleged that like everyday he was walking near Rasbihari auto and rickshaw stand, then four youths came there and surrounded the youth and started making fun of him.

Even before this, there has been an allegation of harassing teenagers.

Meanwhile someone asked her to dance. The victim said that he cannot dance, it is alleged that on hearing this the youths surrounded him from all sides and started beating him. Due to which many parts of his body got hurt. Somehow that young man escaped from there and reached his home and told the whole incident. After which his parents went to the Tollygunge police station and lodged a written complaint. The police have also come to know in the investigation that the arrested accused had harassed and tortured the victim earlier also. The police is also ascertaining this.

