Three terrorists arrested while trying to infiltrate in Poonch, arms and ammunition recovered

Poonch, May 31 (Hindustan Times). The army has arrested three terrorists on Wednesday near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, thwarting the infiltration of terrorists. One of them is in injured condition. A large quantity of weapons have been recovered from them. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Mohd Farooq, Mohd Riaz and Mohd Zubair, residents of Karmada.

Officials said that after suspicious movement was noticed in Karmada area of ​​Poonch district, the army cordoned off the entire area and launched a search operation. During the search operation, the jawans arrested three terrorists. One of the arrested terrorists was found in an injured condition.

An AK rifle, two pistols, six grenades, an IED kept in a pressure cooker and 20 packets of heroin have been recovered from them. The police is engaged in taking further action.