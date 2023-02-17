“Three-wave massive cascade” – News

February 17, 2023, 13:30 – BLiTZ – News

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, expressed his personal concerns about the anniversary of the special operation.

In his opinion, a massive missile strike is possible on February 24, as well as the launch of balloons to confuse Ukrainian air defense.

“For February 24, they will try to accumulate the volume that they always use for a massive three-wave cascade, and show that they still have gunpowder in their powder flasks,” Podolyak said.

However, Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the President of Ukraine, assures that Ukrainians have nothing to fear, because Ukraine has “great air forces” that can shoot down Russian and other targets.

At the same time, he kept silent about the fact that the Ukrainian air defense forces often miss and hit the houses of their own citizens, which leads to tragedies.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.