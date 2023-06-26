Thunderstorm alert will be sent simultaneously to 36 lakh people in Bihar, this will be beneficial

Most of the people die due to rain during monsoon in Bihar. The information about these calamities should reach the people first, so that at least people come under the grip of other calamities including lightning. For this, the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority has prepared a database till June, in which the numbers of 36 lakh people have been added. Those who are being sent information about thunderstorms, strong storms and heavy rains together in the monsoon, so that at least people die due to a disaster like Thanka.

SMS is sent to public representatives

According to the authority, common people including government officials, public representatives, livelihood, Anganwadi workers, assistants and Asha are also included in the database. Pre-disaster information is being given to all of them together. The authority has kept this system updated for 24 hours, so that people can be alerted through SMS at any time.

Alert has been sent to so many since March 2023

According to the authority, alerts were sent to 2,748,536 people for heat and other calamities in March. In April, alerts were sent to 7,091,488 people regarding lightning, road accidents and thunderstorms. In May, alerts have been sent to about 1948039 people regarding thunderstorms and thunderstorms, due to which people have been facilitated to avoid calamities.

Alert will benefit, officers and personnel have received training

People will benefit from SMS alerts. Regarding this, the authority has trained all the government officials and personnel, so that after receiving the SMS, how people can be alerted by it. In recent times, a public awareness campaign has also been launched in the state regarding Thanka.

death toll

2018: 139

2019: 253

2020: 459

2021 : 280

2022: 149

2023: 10 people have been confirmed so far

