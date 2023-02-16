HomeNewsTikhaya Street in Orenburg...

Tikhaya Street in Orenburg will be expanded to four lanes

In Orenburg, they intend to expand Tikhaya Street, leading to the site of the special economic zone (SEZ) “Orenburg”. The corresponding decision was made at a field meeting at the site.

“Decided. Definitely, it is necessary to make Tikhaya Street four-lane. The Department of Capital Construction and the management company of the Orenburg SEZ are preparing all the necessary documents, ”the Ministry of Economy of the region reports in its Telegram channel.

In 2023, two residents of the SEZ plan to complete the construction of production facilities and start work. Three more residents are entering the active phase of construction, and five companies are preparing documents to be located in the economic zone, RIA specifies “Orenburg”.

It is expected that by the end of 2025, 10 large industrial and logistics enterprises will operate in the SEZ.

Production sites of the new special economic zone “Orenburg” are located in Orenburg and Orsk. In March 2022, it became known that the application of the first resident was approved.

