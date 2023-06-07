Tillu Tajpuria murder case: Statement of three Tihar prisoners recorded as witnesses in the court

New Delhi : Statements of three prisoners were recorded as witnesses in the Patiala House Court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuria in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on May 2. Six prisoners were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the murder of Tillu Tajpuria. The matter is being investigated by the Special Branch of Delhi Police. Earlier, the court had directed the Tihar Jail administration to keep the six arrested accused under tight security.

Three accused presented in court amid heavy security

According to a report by news agency ANI, Delhi Police produced three prisoners in the Tillu Tajpuria murder case in Patiala House Court amid heavy security. The investigating officers had filed an application in the court to record the statements of three prisoners related to the murder of Tillu Tajpuria. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdh Sarwariya, while accepting the application of Delhi Police, recorded separate statements of the three prisoners as witnesses. On May 29, the court had extended the judicial custody of the six arrested accused in the murder till June 12.

Six prisoners arrested for Tillu’s murder

According to reports, Delhi Police has arrested six prisoners named Yogesh alias Tund, Deepak Dabas alias Teetar, Riyaz Khan, Rajesh Karambir, Vinod alias Chavanni, Ataur Rehman on charges of killing gangster Tillu Tajpuria in Tihar Jail. The court has directed the jail administration to keep these six accused under tight security.

Gang war in Tihar Jail, gangster Tillu Tajpuria killed with iron rod

The accused are threatened by miscreants of other gangs

Earlier, the court said in its order that the arrested prisoners are in danger from miscreants of other gangs. Therefore, wherever these six accused are kept in jail, the security system should be tightened there. The court had also directed to send a copy of its order to the concerned Jail Superintendent and Director General of Jails.