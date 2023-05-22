Time for verdict in 31-year-old ex-minister murder case, court will decide Mukhtar Ansari’s future on June 5

Lucknow : The MP MLA court of Varanasi will give its verdict on June 5 in the 31-year-old Awadhesh Rai murder case. The court has given this decision after the appearance of Bahubali former MLA Mukhtar Ansari, the main accused in the case, in the court of Special Judge (MP-MLA) Avnish Gautam on Monday. Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Banda Jail. He appeared in the court in a virtual way. The cross-examination in the Awadhesh Rai murder case has been completed. Advocate Srinath Tripathi gave his ‘argument’ in writing in this court on behalf of Mukhtar Ansari. The defense lawyer has kept his point in defense of Mukhtar Ansari in about 31 pages.

Defense filed 31, prosecution filed 36 page arguments

Advocate Anuj Yadav is fighting the case on behalf of former minister Awadhesh Rai. Prosecution lawyer Anuj Yadav has urged the court that former MLA Mukhtar Ansari should not only be convicted for the murder of Awadhesh Rai but also given the harshest punishment. To be heard In support of its point, the prosecution has filed a 36-page argument. This massacre shook the UP government as well. The investigation of the case was handed over to CBCID. This 31-year-old case has reached close to the verdict after the completion of the arguments on behalf of the defence. On June 5, the court will decide the future of the accused by giving its verdict.

Former minister was shot dead near the house

On August 3, 1991, Awadhesh Rai was shot dead near his house in Lahurabir under Chetganj police station area of ​​Varanasi. Awadhesh Rai’s brother Ajay Rai had filed a nominated FIR in this case. Ajay Rai had filed a case against Mukhtar Ansari, Bhim Singh, former MLA Abdul Kalam, Kamlesh Singh, Rakesh Justice and others at Chetganj police station.

The case diary went missing during the hearing

In June 2022, during the hearing of the Awadhesh Rai murder case, it was found in the MP/MLA court that the case diary of the Awadhesh Rai murder case was missing. A lot of research was done from Banaras to Prayagraj Court, even after that the original case diary of the case could not be found. According to the police, Mukhtar Ansari has improperly made the case diary disappear with the intention of taking advantage in the case. Due to the disappearance of the case diary, there is a problem in the prosecution and trial of the case.