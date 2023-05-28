Time of Tapaswini Express going to Puri changed, know when the train will open from Hatia today

Passengers traveling from Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi to Puri, please note. This news is of your use. Hatia to Puri runs 18451 Hatia – Puri Tapaswini Express The times have changed. South Eastern Railway Ranchi Division has given this information. Public Relations Officer of Ranchi Division has informed that this train has been rescheduled. Today this train will not leave Hatia for Puri at its scheduled time of 4:00 pm. The train will leave at 6 pm with a delay of 2 hours.

Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express will start from Hatia at 6 pm today

The PRO of South Eastern Railway Ranchi Division told that for development works in Sambalpur Division traffic block Will be taken Therefore, Train No. 18451 Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express will leave Hatia at 18:00 hrs on 28 May 2023 with a delay of 2 hours instead of the scheduled departure time of 16:00 hrs.

Tapaswini Express stuck between Bamda-Tangarmunda due to wire break

Let us inform that a day ago due to breaking of overhead wire, Tapaswini Express was standing for a long time. The wire was broken between Bamda-Tangarmunda in Odisha. As a result, Tapaswini Express remained standing for about an hour. Because of this, the passengers had to face a lot of trouble. After repairing the broken wire, the train was sent ahead an hour later.

Indian Railways: Tapaswini Express will not open from Hatia, time of Sambalpur-Banaras Express changed, know why?

Train left for Puri after wire repair

According to the information, Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express was going to Puri on Friday. Then this train was stopped due to breaking of overhead wire between Bamda and Tangarmunda stations. After this, a team of railway employees from Bamda reached and repaired the wire. After one hour this train left for Puri, the city of Lord Jagannath.

Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express and Hatia-Jharsuguda MEMU train operations cancelled, know the reason