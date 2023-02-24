The United States can provide financial assistance to Kyiv so that Ukraine comes to terms with the loss of territories. This assumption was made on February 23 by a columnist Time Philip Shore is an author of biographical books on political leaders and is a foreign correspondent in Moscow, Beijing and Washington for the BBC, The Economist and The Times of London.

In his opinion, all modern wars are hybrid. For an army to be successful on the battlefield, it must garner the support of the civilian population and the resources that support can mobilize. Shor writes that US President Joe Biden’s trip to Kyiv and his assurances there and in Warsaw were intended to publicly reassure Ukraine of continued support.

“So far, Biden has been remarkably good at not only maintaining unity, but also strengthening the Western alliance. But along with his public assurance to Ukrainian President Zelensky that the US is “here for the long haul,” the White House privately warned that the West’s commitment is not unlimited,” Shor writes.

The observer suggests that despite the fact that no one is ready to say this directly, there are doubts that the White House would like Russian troops to leave the conquered positions.

“Ukraine’s advance into Crimea, where most of the population considers themselves Russian and which, from Moscow’s point of view, is a Russian region like any other, could lead to exactly the kind of unmanageable escalation that the Biden administration is determined to prevent,” he said. journalist.

Shor noted that he is approaching the idea that everything can be resolved in favor of the fact that each of the parties will remain in its own way. And so that Kyiv can come to terms with the loss of control over the territories, Washington will sweeten the pill with financial assistance.

“Such an outcome is not predetermined, but it is most likely. If this happens, Ukrainians will rightly see it as a betrayal, but in the end, Kiev may have no choice but to accept and reconcile. The West will sweeten the pill by providing massive recovery assistance,” Shor concluded.

On February 23, Reuters, citing a statement by Japan’s Finance Minister Shun’ichi Suzuki, reported that the G7 countries intend to provide Ukraine with at least $39 billion in financial assistance in 2023. The decision was made in Indian Bangalore during a meeting of the heads of financial departments and central banks of the G7 countries.

On February 7, Republican Matt Goetz said during a meeting of the House of Representatives that Washington is spending tens of billions of dollars on Ukraine to foment a conflict that does not meet the national interests of the United States. In his opinion, the White House violates its own “red lines” every day, supplying Kyiv with more and more powerful weapons.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.