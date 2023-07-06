Timeline announced for taking examination and releasing results of 6 universities including PU, PPU, Magadh, know details

Patna. The Education Department has issued the time line for taking the examination and declaration of results for various sessions of Patna University, Patliputra University, Magadh University, Veer Kunwar Singh University, Munger University and Maulana Mazharul Haq Arabic-Persian University.

Semester wise schedule will be released

According to the notification, examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate subjects are to be taken in various universities. Its schedule has been released semester wise. The Education Department has directed the accountable officers of all the universities to compulsorily follow this schedule.

Exam will have to be taken according to the time line

According to the notification issued by the education department, each university will have to take the exam according to the time line issued. Results have to be declared. It has been said in the notification that all the officers, workers, invigilators and all the persons related to the examinations of the universities and affiliated affiliated colleges will be considered as public servants under the Indian Penal Code. They will also have to perform their duties accordingly.

Instructions given to universities

All the universities have been directed that all the educational institutions will complete the syllabus on time. As per requirement, special classes will be conducted even on holidays. Universities have been ordered to appoint guest teachers if needed to complete the course. Evening and online classes should be organized as per requirement. Methodical lesson plan should also be implemented as per the requirement. Instructions have been given to evaluate the answer sheets during the examination itself.

75% attendance mandatory

It has been made clear in the notification that the candidates who are absent due to walk out and stay out and other reasons should not be taken for examination. Also said that 75 percent attendance of the students should be made mandatory. Those found absent less than this should not be allowed to appear in the examination. Academic session should be followed 100%. Necessary amendments can be made in it.