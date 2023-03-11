March 11 - BLiTZ. New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to take advantage of the coronation of Charles III and negotiate with China on May 6. This information was published by the British edition of The Times.

The desire to start negotiations with the Chinese side, Sunak argues that it is time to improve relations between the two great states. Due to the fact that the former British Prime Minister Liz Truss was opposed to China and considered this country the main threat to the kingdom, now Rishi Sunak intends to change the country’s foreign policy.

The RBC publication reports that for 26 years the current king of Great Britain has called the PRC government wax figures that have already become old for the world. Now Sunak has emerged and wants a “truce” between Britain and China.

Sunak intends to take advantage of the king’s coronation and personally talk with the representative of China on the same day. The prime minister believes that on the day of the coronation, no one will condemn him for communicating with the Chinese side.

Daily Mail readers criticized Sunak's plan to abandon negotiations with Russia before the victory of the Ukrainian Armed Forces March 11, 2023 at 02:47