Times Music announces its foray into Bhojpuri music

Times Music expanding its presence in Bhojpuri music by launching the latest song ‘Odhani Hata Ke’ by Bhojpuri megastar Pawan Singh & Shilpi Raj. Pawan Singh is seen in the video of the song along with famous Bhojpuri actress Shalu Singh.

“Odhni Hata Ke” is a fun track with peppy harmonies that will make you tap your feet. The song has received 6.7 million views on YouTube till Monday and is one of the most listened songs.

Speaking on the launch of the new segment, Mandar Thakur, COO, Times Music said, “Times Music is delighted to have our Bhojpuri music exploration journey inaugurated by one of the most prominent stars of the Bhojpuri music industry, Pawan Singh. We look forward to creating some exciting music with Bhojpuri artistes.”

Talking about the release of this song, Pawan Singh said, “I am glad to be associated with Times Music and I am excited to create many more songs. ‘Odhani Hata Ke’ is the first song that is releasing.”

‘Odhani Hata Ke’ is an exclusive release by Times Music Bhojpuri and is available on Times Music’s YouTube channel. You can also enjoy it on all streaming platforms!

Watch it on YouTube:

Tags: Times Music,times music,Bhojpuri supper star,wind LionShilpi Raj

Times Music expanding its presence in Bhojpuri music by launching the latest song ‘Odhani Hata Ke’ by Bhojpuri megastar Pawan Singh & Shilpi Raj. Pawan Singh is seen in the video of the song along with famous Bhojpuri actress Shalu Singh.

“Odhni Hata Ke” is a fun track with peppy harmonies that will make you tap your feet. The song has received 6.7 million views on YouTube till Monday and is one of the most listened songs.

Speaking on the launch of the new segment, Mandar Thakur, COO, Times Music said, “Times Music is delighted to have our Bhojpuri music exploration journey inaugurated by one of the most prominent stars of the Bhojpuri music industry, Pawan Singh. We look forward to creating some exciting music with Bhojpuri artistes.”

Talking about the release of this song, Pawan Singh said, “I am glad to be associated with Times Music and I am excited to create many more songs. ‘Odhani Hata Ke’ is the first song that is releasing.”

‘Odhani Hata Ke’ is an exclusive release by Times Music Bhojpuri and is available on Times Music’s YouTube channel. You can also enjoy it on all streaming platforms!

Watch it on YouTube: