February 19, 2023, 15:44 – BLiTZ – News

The British newspaper Times published an article describing the conditions of the stay of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his team in the bunker and in his office on Bankova.

The journalist of the publication spoke with sources familiar with the operation of the shelter, among whom were Zelensky’s adviser Alexander Rodnyansky and Minister of Agricultural Policy Nikolai Solsky.

According to the newspaper, there is a checkpoint guarded by armed soldiers in front of the entrance to Zelensky’s office. Access inside is provided only to persons with appropriate documents and a passport.

Soldiers also ask passers-by for secret passwords, which change every day. In the building itself, the lights are not turned on, and the curtains are drawn.

According to the publication, after the start of the Russian special operation, the main representatives of the Ukrainian authorities were placed in underground bunkers.

Officials were originally scheduled to stay underground for a week, one source said, but Zelenskiy and his team lived in the bunkers for “the best part of two months.”

Anyone in the bunker with Zelensky had to sign a non-disclosure agreement that forbade anyone from sharing information about the facility’s layout, location, amenities, or even the food served. Zelensky’s team learned about the details of the conflict in the country through their phones.

One of the Ukrainian officials told the newspaper that one night he decided to leave the bunker to have dinner at a restaurant. He sent the photo to an unnamed Ukrainian MP, to which he responded with curse words. Later, the deputy also came to the institution, ordered a burger and food for other inhabitants of the bunker.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.