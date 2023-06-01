Timing of schools changed in Bihar amid summer, DM ordered, know new timing

Muzaffarpur. Due to the extreme heat in Bihar, now children from government to private schools of Muzaffarpur district up to 5th standard will not study after ten o’clock. In this context, a directive has been issued by the DM on Thursday. This system has been implemented till June 5.

Change in timings up to 5th grade

DM has told that due to extreme heat and heatwave, the possibility of adverse effect on the health of children cannot be denied. In such a situation, educational activities from nursery to class 5 in private to government schools of the district are banned after 10 o’clock.

Mercury near 40 degree Celsius for two days

Let us tell you that for the last two days the temperature of Muzaffarpur is close to 40 degree Celsius. On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be severe heat in the day and night in this month. From June 2 to 4, there is a possibility of heat wave in Bihar, especially in North Bihar. Yellow alert has been issued here.

It is necessary to take more and more liquid

In the summer season, people should include more liquid in their diet than rich food. Those who are suffering from diabetes, they should take care of their sugar level and consume sweet liquids. Others can take glucose, lemon water, cold drinks, syrup, fruit juice or other soft drinks as per their wish. Because there should be no shortage of water in the body under any circumstances, otherwise the condition may worsen due to dehydration.

go out only when absolutely necessary

Various types of skin diseases can occur on going out in the scorching sun. According to the doctor, the first thing is to come out of the houses only when it is absolutely necessary during the sun. In the state of going out, one should go out after drinking full quantity of water and covering the whole body. It should be noted that the clothes worn should be cotton and light and the whole body should be covered by them. Glasses or a towel should be used to protect the eyes from the sun.

Do not drink water after coming from sun

Water should not be drunk immediately after coming back home from outside in the summer season. According to doctors, by doing this, the problem of cough, cold or fever and sore throat can arise. Not only this, if the person is using AC, then after coming out of the room with AC, he should not immediately go to the sunny environment.

