Tina Dabi’s sister IAS Riya Dabi got married, made this IPS officer a life partner, see photos

Riya Dabi Marriage: IAS Riya Dabi, the younger sister of Tina Dabi, collector of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is in the limelight at the moment. According to the information, Riya has got married. Riya Dabi secretly married IPS officer Manish Kumar in the court in the month of April itself. The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a notification through which he confirmed this. It was told in the notification that Riya and Manish have tied the knot with each other.

Manish Kumar sent to Rajasthan



After the marriage of IPS officer Manish Kumar and Riya Dabi, Manish was sent from Maharashtra cadre to Rajasthan cadre on the basis of marriage. The Ministry of Home Affairs gave information about this. Giving information, sources said that IAS officer Riya Dabi is currently posted in Rajasthan and in the notification issued, the marriage of both of them has been cited for the transfer of IPS officer Manish Kumar. Please tell that Riya and Manish are civil officers of the year 2021 batch. Riya Dabi has become the collector of Alwar district by getting 15th rank in the Public Service Commission examination in the year 2021.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Manish Kumar, IPS (@manishk_ips)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Tina Dabi also got married this year for the second time.



Riya Dabi’s elder sister Tina Dabi has often been in the news. Please tell that Tina has also got married this year. Tina is married to IAS officer Pradeep Gawande. Please tell that this is Pradeep’s first marriage. Earlier in the year 2018, Tina married IAS officer Athar Amir Khan. During that time also Tina had become very popular. The marriage of both of them could not last long and shortly after the marriage, both of them decided to separate. Now both Tina and Athar have married separately.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Manish Kumar, IPS (@manishk_ips)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js