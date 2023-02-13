Tiny electric SUV unveiled in China

The Baojun brand showed the Yep ultra-compact electric SUV, whose dimensions are 3381/1685/1721 mm, and the wheelbase is 2110 mm. The vehicle is a joint venture brand of SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), the publication reported on February 13. Carnewschina.

So far, Baojun Yep has one electric motor, which is located at the rear of the car. According to the publication, this permanent magnet synchronous motor has a maximum power of 68 hp. With. and maximum torque of 140 Nm. The maximum speed of the car is 100 km/h. Experts noted that a twin-engine all-wheel drive version of the electric car will soon appear. The car is equipped with a lithium-iron-phosphate battery, a full charge of which is enough for a journey of 303 km.

The Yep model is designed for young people living in big cities. The electric car is positioned as a four-seat car, but according to experts, the rear seats are only suitable for children or pets. Chinese experts believe that Baojun is developing a five-door version, however, this information has not yet been officially confirmed. A car with a curb weight of 1006 kg. officially presented at the Shanghai Auto Show, which will be held in March 2023. The launch of the electric car on the Chinese car market is scheduled for May this year.

On February 10, it became known that the car markets of Moscow and St. Petersburg in January consisted of 60% of the “Chinese”. In the capital, the share of Chinese brands in January 2023 reached 59.6%, and in St. Petersburg it was 60.7%. Experts believe that the efforts of the first three leading brands: Geely, Haval and Chery are noticeable in the strengthening of Chinese brands in the Russian Federation. In January 2022, the “Chinese” in the Moscow market of new cars occupied only 8.6%, in St. Petersburg – 10.1%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

