Tips to Remove Fruit Juice Stains: Easy Tips and Tricks to Remove Stubborn Fruit Juice Stains from Clothes

Tips to remove fruit juice stains: While eating fruits or drinking juices, many times splashes get on the clothes which take the form of marks. Sometimes the marks of fruit juice are so stubborn that they do not come out even after cleaning. In this article, we are going to tell you some such tips and tricks, by following which you can easily clean the stubborn stains of fruit juice.

use baking soda

You must have used baking soda not once, but many times for cooking or cleaning the house. In such a situation, if you want to clean the fruit juice stains on the clothes within a few minutes, then you can use baking soda.

follow these steps-

First of all, soak the cloth soaked in fruit juice in water and leave it for some time.

Here in a bowl add 2-3 spoons of baking soda and 2-3 spoons of lemon juice and mix it well.

Now apply this mixture on the stained area and leave it for about 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, rub it with a cleaning brush and clean it.

use white vinegar

White vinegar is used in many types of recipes, so it is available in almost every household. In such a situation, let us tell you that white vinegar can also be the best option to clean the fruit juice stains on white to colored clothes.

follow these steps-

First of all, take 2-3 spoons of vinegar in a bowl.

Now add 1 teaspoon baking soda and lemon juice to this vinegar and mix it well.

After this, apply this mixture on the stained area and leave it for about 5 minutes.

After 5 minutes, scrub the stain with a cleaning brush.

If the stain does not come out in one go, you can repeat this process.

use hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is such a thing that can easily clean the stains of fruit juice. Using this, even the stains of vegetables, tea, coffee etc. can be cleaned in a few minutes.

follow these steps-

First of all, put 3-4 teaspoons of hydrogen peroxide in a spray bottle.

Now add 1 teaspoon lemon juice to it and mix it well.

After this, spray this spray on the stained area and leave it for some time.

After some time, rub it with a cleaning brush and clean it.

Note: Keep hydrogen peroxide out of reach of small children.