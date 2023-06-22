Titanic Submarine: Only a few hours of oxygen is present in the missing Titan submarine, know who is on board?

Went out to see the sunken Titanic ship in the year 1912 titan submarine Missing since Sunday afternoon. According to media reports, about 96 hours of oxygen is present in this submarine left in the Atlantic Ocean. It is estimated that around 2 pm today, only 5 hours of oxygen will be left in the Titan submarine. To deal with the situation, the rescue team has increased the scope of the search. 10 more ships and some submarines have been sent near the spot. At the same time, a Pakistani billionaire businessman is also included in the five people aboard this submarine.

stockton rush

The missing passengers include Stockton Rush, the founder and CEO of Oceangate, a private research and tourism company. It is being told that he was also operating the submarine. Stockton Rush has successfully led dozens of such campaigns in the past. In one of his statements, Stockton Rush said, submersible diving is not particularly dangerous. However, he admitted that he sometimes worried about something that prevented him from returning to the surface

Suleman Dawood

The youngest passenger aboard Titan, Suleiman is a fan of science fiction books and recently graduated from ACS International School in Cobham, United Kingdom. He is a board member of the Dawood Foundation. ACS head teacher Barnaby Sandow said the school community was ‘deeply concerned by the news’. Let us tell you that both Suleman and his father are aboard the missing submarine.

Prince Dawood

Prince Dawood is a British-Pakistani billionaire businessman, Dawood is the vice-chairman of the Pakistani conglomerate Agro Corp, which has a mix of industrial interests. He also directs the family-run Dawood Foundation and is a trustee of the California-based space research organization Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence, or SETI. Who are aboard the missing Titan submarine.

Commander Paul-Henri Nargiolet

Retired French naval commander Paul-Henri Nargiolet is also an author and world-renowned dive expert, who alone rescued more than 35 people in the wreck of the Titanic. His editor at HarperCollins, Matthew Johan, said, “He is the world expert on Titanic … its conception and the shipwreck … he has dived to the four corners of the globe – he is a super-hero to us in France.” ”

hamish harding

Hamish Harding is the founder of Action Aviation, a United Arab Emirates-based company that buys and sells aircraft. He is also an adventurer who has created world records for deep sea travel. Harding is president of the Middle East chapter of the Explorers Club, which describes itself as ‘a multidisciplinary, professional society dedicated to the advancement of regional research, scientific exploration and resource conservation’.

