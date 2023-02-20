Titov announced the expectation of a course on freedom of enterprise from Putin’s message

Business representatives expect that in the message of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly will be announced a course towards the liberalization of entrepreneurship. This was announced on Monday, February 20, by Business Ombudsman Boris Titov.

“Business is waiting for the President’s message to announce a course towards freedom of enterprise. It is important not only to maintain the basic conditions – the same taxation, but also to remove all new regulatory barriers. For example, to extend the moratorium on checks on an indefinite basis, ”he quotes “RIA News”.

In turn, Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma committee on the financial market, expects that the message will talk about the Russian economy, Gazeta.Ru notes.

“I think that we need to talk more not about the special operation, this is the result that we already have, but about the development of the economy and the social sphere. It is clear that there will be talk about new territories, about a changed world, but still the main thing is the economy, and against the backdrop of the economy, the development of the social sphere,” the deputy said.

The day before, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov revealed one of the main topics of Putin’s message to the Federal Assembly. According to him, this will be a special operation to protect the Donbass.

The head of state will announce the message on February 21 at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. It will start at 12:00.

The last time Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly took place on April 21, 2021.