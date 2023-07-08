TMC in West Bengal known for crime, anti-national activities, appeasement: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday alleged that West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government violence in democracy Sad example of. Targeting TMC over violence during panchayat elections, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters, ‘West Bengal used to be the center of art, culture and science. Now it is known for ‘crimes, anti-national activities and dangerous appeasement’.

Mamta Banerjee accused of giving protection to criminals

He alleged that Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee The government led by P.S. is giving protection to criminals and using them for violence during elections. Trivedi also alleged that members of BJP, Left parties and Congress have been killed in West Bengal and a situation has arisen in the state where different factions of TMC are attacking each other.

There is a phase like Bihar of 1990 in Bengal: Sudhanshu Trivedi

He said that violence has been happening in West Bengal for years and this process is not only continuing, but is increasing gradually. Targeting the critics of the BJP, Trivedi said that these people do not see these killings because of the opposition of the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trivedi said that the situation in Bengal is similar to that of Bihar in the 1990s.

BJP targeted the State Election Commission

He accused the TMC of indulging in bloodshed in the elections and claimed that the acts of the state government have been exposed through constitutional means. Hitting out at the State Election Commission, the BJP leader said it had itself demanded security forces for conducting the elections, but it could not take a decision on what kind of forces should be deployed there.

Bengal is electing more than 74 thousand people’s representatives

Opposition parties in the state, including the BJP, had insisted on extensive use of central forces, accusing the state police of supporting the ruling party. About 5.67 crore voters are likely to exercise their franchise for 63,229 Gram Panchayat seats in 22 districts, 9,730 Panchayat Samiti seats and 928 Zilla Parishad seats in 20 districts of West Bengal.

