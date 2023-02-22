TMC minister Mimi Chakraborty humiliates Emirates Airlines

Leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) are infamous for bringing false allegations against anyone they want to humiliate or harass. This time Emirates Airlines, a world-class airline company of the United Arab Emirates has fallen victim of such notoriety.

On February 21, 2023, Mimi Chakraborty published a photograph of Emirates Airlines meal stating she found human hair in it. She even has filed a formal complaint with an Emirates Airlines representative regarding the presence of hair in her flight meal. The actress-turned-politician Chakraborty stated that despite filing a formal protest with the airline’s representatives, there was no reaction.

“Dear @emirates. I belive u hav grown 2 big to care less abut ppl travelling wit u. Finding hair in meal is not a cool thing to do I believe. Maild u nd ur team but u didn`t find it necessary to reply or apologise. @EmiratesSupport. That thing came out frm my croissant I was chewing. You can find my mail with all details if you care @emirates, @ @EmiratesSupport, @EmiratesTrans”, Chakraborty’s Twitter message read.

Back in June 2021, Mimi Chakraborty came up with a media hoax claiming she had fallen sick after taking COVID vaccine shot. The actor-turned-politician’s house physician was summoned to the residence whereas it was claimed that her medical complications included acute stomach ache and profuse sweating. Although she had received medical advice to get herself admitted to a hospital, Mimi had reportedly refused, opting for home treatment instead. The TMC leader has past report of medical conditions including gallbladder sludge and a sluggish liver.

Back in 2016, Mimi Chakraborty ditched her film director boyfriend Raj Chakraborty after dating for more that two years as Mimi fell in love with another youth – seven years younger than her.

In August 2020, Mimi Chakraborty gave birth to another controversy when she violated COVID lockdown rule and exposed a large group of HIV-positive children to outsiders at a time when coronavirus was spreading rapidly.

The allegations did not end here. As per the Supreme Court order, no HIV-positive patient’s identity or image can be disclosed in public. In this case, pictures and videos of the event were posted on social media.

Controversy prone TMC leaders

The tendency of controversies of the leaders of West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress is not new. Back in April 2020, Blitz published a report titled ‘Kolkata film star Nusrat’s father infected with coronavirus after meeting Tablighi Jamaat men’, where it was stated that “Kolkata’s heartthrob actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan’s father had been infected to coronavirus after he men a number of attendees of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. India’s influential periodical the Organizer in a report said: “The Tablighi Jamaat connection apparently led to the Corona infection in actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan’s father. He had met Jamaatis who returned from the Nizamuddin Markaz at his Kolkata home and is believed to have acquired the infection from them. On Sunday (April 12) night, the actor’s aged father was admitted to a private hospital in the Phoolbagan police station area, adjacent to Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in Kolkata…”

In the same report, it was also mentioned that notorious terror don Dawood Ibrahim was maintaining connections with a number of film stars, including Trinamool leader Moon Moon Sen and her daughters – Riya Sen and Raima Sen. Following publication of the report, Moon Moon Sen served legal notice on Blitz, while in a follow-up report Blitz provided detailed information on Moon Moon Sen’s was maintaining connections with Pakistani ISI and several cohorts of Dawood Ibrahim.