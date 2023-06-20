TMC’s big statement, said- deployment of central forces is not a headache, opposition responsible for Bengal violence

TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh has given a big statement after Mamta Banerjee’s government got a blow from the Supreme Court in the Bengal Panchayat elections. He has said that the deployment of central security forces is not a headache for us. We are ready to face them. He has blamed the opposition for the violence in Bengal.

Kunal Ghosh has said that there are 61 thousand booths in Bengal. Out of which there is a problem only in 4-5 booths. And that too has been prepared by the BJP. We have to understand that deployment of central security forces cannot be done only in West Bengal. We are sure that the people of Bengal will vote in favor of TMC because of the ongoing developmental schemes in the state.

West Bengal Panchayat Election: Mamta government gets a blow from Supreme Court in the matter of deployment of central forces, HC order upheld

what happened in supreme court today



The Supreme Court refused to interfere in the decision of the High Court in the matter of deployment of central security forces in all the districts. The Supreme Court said that we have seen the violence in 2013 and 2018 elections. For this reason, the High Court must have ordered the deployment of central security forces in all the districts. And elections cannot be conducted in an atmosphere of violence.

People do not realize the freedom that they will be able to file nomination papers, so the question of free and fair elections does not arise. The court said that you yourself lack the police force. You yourself are talking about getting police force from other states. This is the reason why the High Court must have ordered the deployment of central security forces. In the matter, the Supreme Court asked the State Election Commission, what have you done so far in this matter. It is noteworthy that on June 15, seeing the seriousness of the matter, the High Court had ordered the state government to deploy central security forces within 48 hours.