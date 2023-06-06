TMC’s conspiracy in Odisha train accident, BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari said on opposition to CBI investigation

Odisha Train Accident Updates: Now politics has started regarding the Odisha train accident. On one hand TMC blames BJP for this incident. On the other hand, West Bengal LOP and BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari has made a big allegation on TMC. Shubhendu Adhikari said that this incident is a conspiracy of TMC.

TMC tapped the phones of both railway officials: Shubhendu

Making serious allegations against TMC, Shubhendu Adhikari said that why are they so nervous since yesterday when this incident is from another state. Why are you afraid of CBI investigation? Shubhendu alleges that TMC people tapped the phones of both the railway officials with the help of the police. How did these people know about the conversation between the two railway officials? How did the conversation get leaked? This should come in the CBI investigation. If this thing does not come out in the investigation, Shubhendu Adhikari will approach the court.

#OdishaTrainAccident , This incident is TMC’s conspiracy. Why have they been panicking so much since yesterday when this incident is of another state. Why are they afraid of CBI investigation? These people with the help of the police tapped the phones of both the railway… pic.twitter.com/tKXIGLvkhU

Opposition opposing CBI investigation

Let us tell you that so far 275 people have died in the train accident in Balasore, Odisha. While more than 1100 people were injured. A recommendation has been made to get the accident investigated by the CBI. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said, CBI will find out how this accident happened. The opposition is constantly attacking the government on the matter of handing over the responsibility of the CBI to investigate the train accident.

Suspicion of conspiracy behind the accident

In fact, a conspiracy has been expressed behind the Balasore train accident. In its preliminary investigation, the Railways has said about tampering with the electronic interlocking system and points. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had said in his statement that the real cause of the accident has been ascertained and those responsible for this criminal act have been identified. This accident happened due to the change made in the electronic interlocking and point machine. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had also indicated towards the conspiracy in his statement. However, he did not say anything openly about this. Vaishnav had said that this is a different issue. How did the Odisha train accident happen? Who is behind this? This is the subject of extensive investigation.

