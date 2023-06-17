TMC’s decree: ‘Rebel’ contesting in Panchayat elections, then there will be no ‘homecoming’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday warned party workers contesting as independent candidates in the West Bengal panchayat elections for not getting tickets from the party, saying they will not be taken back into the TMC. The party’s warning came after Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with senior leaders at her residence in south Kolkata’s Bhawanipore area.

Kalyan Banerjee appeals to withdraw his candidature

TMC MP and senior leader Kalyan Banerjee said they would request party workers contesting as independents to withdraw their candidature and support the official party candidates. This is a big fight. The whole party should be united. He said that those who are fighting as independents. They are working against the interest of the party and will never be inducted into Trinamool Congress again.

No place in the party for independent candidates

TMC MP and senior leader Kalyan Banerjee said that there are some people who are fighting as independents. He is a traitor and has no place in the party. The party’s national general secretary in South 24 Parganas, Abhishek Banerjee, on Friday warned workers contesting as independents after being denied tickets, concluding TMC’s two-month-long public relations campaign. Six people were killed and several others injured in different parts of the state in widespread violence over the filing of nominations for the July 8 polls.

