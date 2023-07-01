To save her husband’s life in the Sunderbans of South 24 Parganas, the woman fought with the tiger, the tiger ran backwards

Kolkata, Amit Sharma: Several incidents of tiger attack on villagers have come to the fore in Sundarbans area of ​​South 24 Parganas of West Bengal. Many times villagers have lost their lives in this attack. Something different has happened this time. A woman fought with a tiger to save her husband and beat him with a stick so much that the tiger was forced to run away. According to sources, Dilu Mallick, a resident of Satyadaspur area of ​​G-Plot Gram Panchayat of Patharpratima, had gone to catch crabs in Bijuara forest of Sundarbans on Friday.

After being thrashed by the tiger, he ran backwards

Then the tiger attacked him from behind. He hit Dilu on the head with his paw and started trying to drag him into the dense forest. Dilu’s wife Namita also went with him and she was on the boat. As soon as she saw that the tiger had attacked her husband, she fought with the tiger to save her husband without caring for her life. He started hitting the tiger’s neck with the stick. In this sequence, the back ribs of the tiger were severely hurt and it was stunned. Frightened by Namita’s continuous attacks, the tiger ran away from there. As soon as he left, Namita somehow brought her husband back to the village.

Dilu’s wife showed courage

Injured Dilu was admitted to Patharpratima Block Hospital. Dilu has a serious wound on his head and his physical condition started deteriorating late in the night. He was shifted to Kakdwip Divisional Hospital for better treatment. Talking to reporters, Namita only said that when the tiger attacked her husband, her only goal was to save her husband. She didn’t think anything and kept hitting the tiger with the stick until it ran away. At present, doctors are trying to save Dilu’s life and his condition remains critical even on Saturday.

