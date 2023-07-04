To see the Taj Mahal, the tourist chained the Labrador inside the car, the dog died in agony

Agra. A Labrador died of suffocation in the parking area of ​​Taj Mahal. This dog belonged to a tourist from Hisar, Haryana. The owner went to see the Taj Mahal by chaining the pet dog inside his car in the parking lot. The animal remained confined for more than two hours in humid weather. There was neither air nor water inside the car. The video of the incident was shot by a local person. Netizens are widely condemning the incident after it went viral on social media.

Postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death

Agra police has been asked to investigate the matter. Agra Police has informed by tweeting that “The concerned authorities have been directed to take necessary action. An FIR has been registered against the car owner under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Tajganj SHO Devendra Shankar Pandey informed the media. On the basis of the complaint of the parking contractor, an FIR has been lodged on Monday under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the car owner Ajay Kumar, a resident of Hisar district of Haryana. Postmortem is being done to find out the exact cause of death.

pet struggled inside vehicle

It appears that the chain tied around the dog’s neck got entangled in the car’s handbrake, causing it to suffocate to death, said an official associated with the case. Suffering from the heat and high humidity, the pet struggled inside the vehicle Would have tried to come out. A purported video of the incident shows a locked Hyundai i20 with a dead dog on the footrest of the rear seat. Police said the incident happened at the west gate parking lot of the monument. Incidentally, pets are not allowed inside the Taj complex. Parking contractor Gajju Pradhan, who filed a complaint in the case, said, ‘Four people including two women were in the vehicle along with a dog. He parked his car around 12 noon, locked the dog inside and left one side rear window slightly open.

Parking attendant-guide told to leave the dog outside

The parking attendant and a guide asked him to leave the dog outside, but he ignored it. When they returned two hours later, the animal was already dead. Condemning the callous behavior of the pet’s owner, animal rights activist Vinita Arora said, “It is a brutal murder.” IPC section 429 (killing or maiming animals) should be imposed on the accused. As per the norms, chaining a pet animal is a matter of cruelty and abuse. Here the dog was chained inside a closed car in the most adverse weather conditions. Arora runs Casper Home, an NGO recognized by the Animal Welfare Board of India.