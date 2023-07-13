To stop the tendency of hypertension, suicide, the chariot of happiness reached Lohardaga, will give the message of happiness from village to village

Stress from the lives of common people, suicidal tendencies Khushi Rath reached Lohardaga on Thursday to stop it. Under the program under the joint banner of Life Care Hospital, Ranchi and Khushi Class, work will be done to spread the message of happiness to the people through this chariot which has reached Lohardaga. After the chariot reached Lohardaga, it was flagged off from Subhash Chowk to go through the city streets and village squares.

Khushi Rath will roam in every village of Lohardaga district

as a guest during Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Working Committee member Om Prakash Singh, District Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vashishtha Narayan Singh, BJP Backward Caste Morcha state member Ajay Pankaj, Sadar police station in-charge Anil Oraon, Jiaul Asrafi, SI Santosh Yadav along with Khushi Class founder Mukesh Singh Chauhan and members Sandeep Kumar Saav was mainly present. Now this chariot will give the message of happiness by roaming around in all the villages of Lohardaga.

Hypertension, there will be an attempt to stop the tendency of suicide

Highlighting the purpose of Khushi Rath, Mukesh Singh Chauhan said that the tendency of hypertension, stress, depression, suicide is increasing rapidly in the society. According to a survey, one out of every 14 people in Jharkhand is a victim of depression. Khushi Mission is making an effort to stop this stress, depression, suicide tendency. Under which Khushi Rath is reaching every village.

Laughter and happiness are precious gifts from God

On the occasion, the SDPO said that the priceless gift of God is laughter and happiness. In the priceless life given by nature, on the one hand, laughing openly and being happy brightens up every face, on the other hand, it is an infallible medicine for the stress generated in life. He said that definitely this chariot will prove to be important in this direction.

