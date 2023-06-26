Today is the birth anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the author of ‘Vande Mataram’, know some unheard things related to his life

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Birth Anniversary 2023: Today is the birth anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the composer of Vande Mataram song. With his song, he worshiped Shasyashyamala Bharat Bhoomi. Bankim Chandra Chatterjee is known as an eminent novelist, poet, prose writer and journalist. He died on 8 April 1894. Come, let’s get an introduction to the life journey of the author of the national anthem.

Lost attachment to the English language

Bankim Chandra got admission in Mohsin College of Hooghly. It is believed that once his English teacher scolded him badly. He was very hurt by this. Since then his attachment to the English language ended. It was from here that his interest in his mother tongue started increasing. And slowly he reached the top. He was married at the age of just 11 years. Within a few years, his first wife passed away. Later he had a second marriage.

wrote these works

He wrote his first novel ‘Raimohan’s Wife’ (in English). In the year 1865, his first Bengali work Durgeshnandini was published. Apart from this, he wrote many works like Kapalkundla, Mrinalini, Vishvriksha, Rajni, Rajsingh, Devi Chaudhurani Aai, Sitaram, Kamla Kanter Daptar, Krishna Kanter Vil, Vigyan Rahasya, Lokrahasya and Dharmatattva.

Participated in the movement with his creations

Due to government job, he could not directly participate in any public movement. He was very sorry for this. Later, he took the pledge of awakening for the freedom movement through literature. And started working on this.

Vande Mataram song taken from Anandmath

The national song Vande Mataram was composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in his novel Anandamath. This novel was published in the year 1882. In Anandamath, Indian Muslims and Sanyasi Brahmin army fighting for salary from East India Company has been described. Vande Mataram song was so popular that Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore himself composed its music. Bankimchandra Chatterjee’s works were translated into many languages ​​of the world. Films were also made on many of his compositions. Despite being in government service, he played an important role in awakening freedom consciousness. Bankim Chandra Chatterjee died on 08 April 1894.