Today PM Modi will do ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with Muslim women of Rampur, MLA Akash Saxena got the responsibility of preparation

Lucknow. PM Modi will do ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today. Today will be the 102nd episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat. This time Muslim women will also be seen on the screen in the Mann Ki Baat program. In this episode, Modi will interact with Muslim women of Rampur. During this, 2000 Muslim women will participate. This time only two assemblies in Uttar Pradesh have been included for this programme. Which includes the city assembly of Rampur and the Jokhara assembly of Lalitpur. That’s why today will be very special for these women.

MLA Akash Saxena got the responsibility of preparation

City MLA Akash Saxena and State President of BJP Minority Morcha Kunwar Vasit Ali have been given the responsibility as in-charge of this program. This program will be organized on Sunday at 11 am in Rangoli Mandap. MLA Akash Saxena said that the country is progressing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now he has done the work of increasing the pride of Rampur by giving respect to the Muslim women of Rampur.

PM Modi tweeted information about changing the date of the program

It is being told that Prime Minister Modi is going to visit America next week. This is the reason why the Mann Ki Baat program is going to be aired a week earlier. Let us tell you that on June 13, PM Modi had given information about the change in the date of the program by tweeting. Lok Sabha elections are going to be held next year in 2024. The BJP has set a target of winning 80 out of 80 seats in the elections. Due to which the preparations have intensified. In this episode, communication with Muslim women through PM’s Mann Ki Baat is also under BJP’s strategy. By talking to women, PM Modi wants to make them realize that he has a concern for them.

