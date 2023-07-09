Today Tula rashifal: Today’s Tula horoscope 9th July, the speed can be increased a little through offers or schemes

libra horoscope

Start the day today with the remembrance of your adorable God. Stopped important tasks are also being seen to be completed easily. Will get a chance to increase respect and prestige. Stay in touch with higher officials in the office, focus on responsibilities. Slowly the clouds of recession are seen in the business, the speed can be increased a little through offers or schemes. The youth should not start any new work in the name of someone. Liver patients should be alert in health. Contact a doctor immediately in case of respiratory problems. Contact with relatives will be made and old memories will be refreshed. The child will get success in livelihood.

Lucky Number— 3 Lucky Color— Blue