Today’s Pisces horoscope 2 July, extramarital love affair can tarnish your reputation

Pisces : The blessings of a saint will provide mental peace. There is a need to be extra careful in financial matters. A short visit to relatives will prove to be relaxing and relaxing in your hectic day. Extramarital love affairs can tarnish your reputation. Today’s day can be spent in improving your personality. It is better then to spend idle time.

Lucky Number – 9 Lucky Color – Yellow

Astrologer Nitesh Niranjan

