Toffee-T-shirt scam: Jharkhand High Court directs state government to file status report

Ranchi. In the year 2016, the Jharkhand High Court conducted an online hearing on the PIL filed in the case of disturbances in the distribution of toffee-t-shirts on the State Foundation Day. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen, while hearing the case through video conferencing, directed the state government to file a status report. Along with this, the bench fixed the date of August 11 for the next hearing of the case.

T-shirts worth 3.50 crores were bought

Before this, advocate Rajeev Kumar appearing on behalf of the applicant said that in the year 2016, T-shirts worth Rs 3.50 crore and toffee worth Rs 33 lakh were purchased for distribution among school children on Jharkhand State Foundation Day on November 13-14.

Public interest litigation filed in the High Court

It is claimed that on November 15, it was distributed among children in 10,000 schools across the state. There was a lot of wrongdoing in this. It is notable that the applicant Pankaj Kumar Yadav has filed a public interest litigation. The applicant has demanded an inquiry into the matter.

