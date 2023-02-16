Tokayev and Zelensky held telephone conversations for the first time since July 2022

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on February 16.

It is noted that the conversation took place at the initiative of the Ukrainian side.

“The heads of state discussed issues of humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Ukraine,” the statement says. statement press service of Tokayev.

In addition, the President of Kazakhstan confirmed Astana’s position regarding a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

The last time Zelensky and Tokayev held telephone conversations was in July 2022. The parties, in particular, discussed the export of Ukrainian grain.

In November 2022, Tokayev noted that the “fraternal Russian and Ukrainian peoples” should not be allowed to part ways for tens to hundreds of years with mutual insults to each other.

In June, the President of Kazakhstan stated that recognizing Ukraine as a non-nuclear state and Kyiv’s refusal to be a member of any coalitions is the best option to overcome the crisis.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

