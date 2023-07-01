Tomato has become ‘Jada Lala’, know when the price will come down

These days a word is trending loudly on social media, on which people are constantly reacting. Yes…we are talking about the most important thing used in vegetables i.e. tomato whose price is skyrocketing. In other states including the country’s capital Delhi, the price of tomato has become close to Rs.100. The prices of tomatoes and other vegetables have increased significantly in Bengaluru. A seller told that these problems are happening due to lack of rain on time. The effect of the increase in prices is more on the middle class and poor people.

Here, due to incessant rains in Gujarat, the prices of tomatoes and vegetables are skyrocketing in Navsari. A wholesaler told that the price of tomato in bulk is running at Rs 60-70 per kg at present and the price is expected to increase further in the next 15 days. This will continue till at least 15 August as there is a shortage of tomatoes due to rains. After 15th August when the new stock will arrive then the price will be less.

When will the price of tomato reduce

On the other hand, with the increase in the supply from the producing centers, the government has expressed hope that the prices of tomatoes will come down in the next 15 days and will come back to normal level in a month. The price of this major vegetable used in every household has crossed Rs 100 per kg in many major cities. Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh has given information on the matter in the Department of Consumer Affairs. He said that the retail prices of tomatoes in Delhi would come down immediately due to better supply from Solan and Sirmaur districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Gujarat: Due to incessant rains, the prices of tomatoes and vegetables have skyrocketed in Navsari. A wholesaler said, "Right now the price of tomato in bulk is running at Rs 60-70 per kg and the price will increase further in the next 15 days. This will continue at least till August 15 as there is a shortage of tomatoes due to rains.

Where is the price of tomato

The retail price of tomatoes in the national capital Delhi is Rs 80 per kg, in Mumbai Rs 48 per kg, in Kolkata Rs 105 per kg while in Chennai people are getting Rs 88 per kg. Apart from this, tomato prices are available in the market at Rs 54 per kg in Bengaluru, Rs 100 per kg in Bhopal and Lucknow, Rs 80 per kg in Shimla, Rs 98 per kg in Bhubaneswar and Rs 99 per kg in Raipur.

Price of green vegetables skyrocketing in Jharkhand, tomato 120, then brinjal is sold at Rs 60 a kg

Tomato is a perishable product

According to market experts, the phenomenon of increase in the price of tomato is seen every year at this time. Every agricultural commodity in every country passes through a seasonality in the price cycle. Tomato is a perishable product and due to weather and other reasons, the supply of tomatoes is also disrupted, the effect is seen on the price.

Karnataka: Prices of tomatoes and other vegetables have skyrocketed in Bengaluru. A vendor said, "… These problems are happening due to lack of rain on time. This has made a lot of difference to the middle class and poor people."

