Tomato Ogorodnik: variety description – News

February 22, 2023, 14:26 – BLiTZ – News

Tomatoes of the Ogorodnik variety can be grown both in greenhouses and in open ground. This variety has both advantages and disadvantages. The public news service found out what are the characteristics of the Ogorodnik variety and how to grow it.

This is a variety of Russian selection, and therefore it is well adapted to any climatic conditions in our country, including cultivation in a temperate and harsh climate. However, to get a rich harvest, the summer resident will have to try. So, the Gardener needs obligatory pinching, shaping and tying up.

Fruit

Tomatoes Ogorodnik have a classic shape, the skin is dense, the flesh is fleshy, sweet, has an unobtrusive aroma. The weight of one tomato reaches 300 g. The fruits are perfect for preparing a salad and eating fresh, and canning is also allowed.

yield

The variety belongs to the category of mid-ripening, that is, fruit ripening occurs on the 107-118th day after germination. It is famous for its good yield. If you grow a gardener under a film, then 11–14 kg of tomatoes can be harvested from each square meter. The peculiarity of the variety is also that the ripening of fruits continues from mid-July until frost. When grown outdoors, the yield is usually limited to 6 kg, which is also very good for a lettuce variety.

Sowing

Sowing begins about two months before transplanting to the site. The exact date depends on the specific region, but usually the sowing takes place in March. The seeding process is as follows:

Treat the substrate with a solution of potassium permanganate in a ratio of 3 g / 10 l of liquid. Soak the seeds in a weak solution of potassium permanganate and dry them. Dig a hole in the soil and plant one seed in each. Sprinkle with soil. Spray the landing site with a spray bottle. Cover the container with cling film and place in a warm place.

When sprouts appear, move the container to a bright place and remove the film. Water the seedlings from the syringe as the seedlings dry out. With the advent of the first two true leaves, dive the plants, planting them in separate containers. Photo: freepik.com

Transfer

Transplant seedlings into open ground or into a greenhouse by transshipment, that is, with an earthen clod. Sprouts are planted according to the scheme 50 × 50 cm so that no more than 4 bushes are located on each square meter.

Care

Caring for the Ogorodnik variety includes the following steps:

Newly transplanted plants should be watered once a week, using about a liter of water per bush. Mature plants need daily watering.

During the season, the Gardener needs to be fed no more than four times. The bush responds well to mineral compounds based on nitrogen and potassium. If you choose organic, then give preference to mullein or bird droppings.

Weeding and loosening

You need to loosen the soil regularly at a depth of up to 7 cm. During loosening, it is important to remove weeds.

The gardener needs obligatory pinching. To do this, the bush is formed using three stems if the tomatoes are grown in a greenhouse, and in one stem when cultivated in an open garden.

Bushes are tied to pegs, which are pre-driven near the landing site.

Diseases and pests

Variety Ogorodnik has good immunity. So, it is very resistant to late blight, fusarium and tobacco mosaic virus. This variety is also not afraid of pests, only the nematode is dangerous for it. If the bush has been attacked by a nematode, then it is dug up and destroyed. Usually, the nematode infects tomatoes of the Ogorodnik variety in regions with short warm winters.

Conclusion

The Ogorodnik variety gives an excellent crop of large-fruited tomatoes, but it is not recommended to grow it in regions with a mild climate, so as not to fight the nematode all season. Variety care is classic, however, some difficulties, for example, pinching, can cause problems for beginners, so the variety is not recommended for planting for beginner gardeners.