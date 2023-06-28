Tomato Price Today: Tomato ruined the kitchen budget! Skyrocketing price, know when the price will decrease

Tomato Price Today: Tomato has disappeared from the vegetables of the houses. The prices of tomatoes, which were available at Rs 20 to 25 per kg in the market, have now increased to Rs 100. The price of tomato alone has spoiled the budget of the people. In many states including Delhi, Mumbai, Bihar, Jharkhand, the price of tomatoes is killing the buyers. A vegetable seller from Delhi told that the prices of tomatoes have increased a lot due to heavy rains. He said that we are getting tomatoes in bulk at Rs 60 to 80 per kg. People will get it for 90 to 100 rupees in retail. Due to the rains, the prices of tomatoes have increased a lot in the last 10 to 15 days.

New Delhi | Price of tomatoes rises due to heavy rainfall"In wholesale, we are getting tomatoes for Rs 60-80 kg. In retail people will get it for Rs 90-100. The rates have gone up in the last 10-15 days due to rains," says Deepak, a tomato seller in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/UvdpfAOl4h

— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023



Tomato prices will come down soon – GovernmentAt the same time, regarding the rise in tomato prices, the government has said that it is temporary and weather-borne. The government says that its prices will come down soon. Significantly, the price of tomato is skyrocketing in many parts of the country. Its prices have spoiled the budget of the kitchen. At the same time, regarding its increased price, Consumer Affairs Department Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that the rapid increase in tomato prices is a temporary problem. This happens almost every year. Soon its prices will fall. He said that tomato is a very perishable food product and sudden rains affect its transportation. Due to this the price has increased.

How much have tomato prices increasedAccording to data available with the Department of Consumer Affairs, the average price of tomato at the all-India level on June 27 was Rs 46 per kg. However, its maximum price has also been recorded at Rs 122 per kg. Talking about the four metro cities of the country, the retail price of tomato was Rs 60 per kg in Delhi, Rs 42 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 75 per kg in Kolkata and Rs 67 per kg in Chennai. Although government figures say that the price of tomato has been recorded at Rs 122 per kg in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Bellary in Karnataka.

Tomato Grand Challenge will beginTo deal with sudden fluctuations in tomato prices, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs will launch the Tomato Grand Challenge. In this Grand Challenge, innovative ideas will be invited to improve the production, processing and storage of tomatoes. Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh says that we will start the Tomato Grand Challenge this week. We will invite innovative ideas, make prototypes and then take it forward as we did in the case of onions. He said that the objective of the Grand Challenge is to bring innovative, modular and cost-effective solutions for developing technologies for pre-harvest, primary processing, post-harvest, storage and pricing of tomato at farm, village and urban level.

Rahul Gandhi suddenly reached the mechanic’s shop, started repairing the bike with a screwdriver, increasing concern with the people!

Tomato price skyrocketing in RajasthanNormal life has been affected in some districts of Rajasthan due to the effect of Cyclone Biparjoy storm that came last week. At the same time, the effect of the storm has started appearing on the vegetables. Due to this, the prices of tomatoes have suddenly increased by four to five times in the last one week in the market. According to wholesalers, the effect of rain is visible on tomatoes as well as all other vegetables. The prices of all vegetables have increased by one and a half to two times. Let us inform, most of the vegetables including tomatoes are coming from Bengaluru, Nashik, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Due to this there is a rise in the price. Wholesalers say that it will take at least a month for the sudden rise in the prices of vegetables to stop.