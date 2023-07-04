Tomato Price: Tomato becomes ‘red’ again, price crosses Rs 150, highest rate in Kolkata

The common man, who is facing the brunt of inflation, is constantly getting shocked. Tomato The price of is increasing at the speed of rocket. In many states of the country, the price of tomato has crossed 150 rupees. Tomatoes are disappearing from the kitchens of homes due to rising prices.

tomato price highest in kolkata

The retail prices of tomatoes have reached up to Rs 155 per kg in major cities of the country. Tomato prices have increased due to supply disruption due to rains in the growing region. This information has been given in the official statistics. In metros, the retail prices of tomato were in the range of Rs 58-148 per kg. The price of tomato was the highest in Kolkata i.e. Rs 148 per kg and the lowest in Mumbai i.e Rs 58 per kg.

Tomatoes cross Rs 100 in Delhi

In Delhi, the price of tomato has gone up to Rs.110, while in Chennai, tomatoes are being sold at Rs.117 per kg. According to data from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the average all-India retail price was Rs 83.29 per kg. Whose model price was Rs 100 per kg. Data shows that the highest price of tomato was Rs 155 per kg in Siliguri, West Bengal. Local vendors in the national capital Delhi are selling tomatoes at Rs 120-140 per kg depending on the quality and area.

Tomato has become ‘more red’, know when the price will come down

Tomato price likely to come down in next 15 days

In the last two weeks, supplies have been disrupted from producing states, where harvesting and transportation of tomatoes have been affected. The government says that the current increase in tomato prices is a seasonal affair and prices are generally high at this time. Prices are expected to soften in the next 15 days and normalize in a month.